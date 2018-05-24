[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kim Pegula foresees difficult path to new Bills stadium

Bills owner Kim Pegula spoke to Vic Carucci at the NFL owners meetings in Atlanta. She was asked where things stand on a potential new stadium.

“I don’t even know if we can get there,” she said. “I know fans in Buffalo don’t want higher ticket prices, they don’t want PSLs (personal seat licenses). The state doesn’t want to give you any money, the city doesn’t ... We don’t have a billion-and-a-half dollars sitting around. We used it to buy the team.”

Most people in Western New York will likely see that quote and think ... good. The league may want the Bills to have a fancier stadium, and having one would be cool, but it doesn't feel like there's an urgent need for taxpayers to help finance the project when New Era Field gets the job done and is being upgraded.

But what's up with the last line of the quote? "We don’t have a billion-and-a-half dollars sitting around. We used it to buy the team." Who said a stadium has to cost that much? That sounded like Pegula laying the groundwork to eventually ask local governments for money the owners will claim they don't have.

Richie Incognito reportedly being held in Florida on mental evaluation: Former Bills guard Richie Incognito reportedly had the cops called on him this week after allegedly throwing a dumbbell at someone at a Florida gym.

NFL owners implement new anthem rules: Owners passed new rules at the league meetings that require everyone on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." Players who wish to protest against social injustice or any other issue may remain in the locker room, but anyone on the field must stand or they will be hit with a fine. "But we know that there’s no exact right answer to this. This is a very delicate situation," Kim Pegula said. The league called the ruling a compromise, but the Players Association isn't sure who they compromised with because the NFLPA wasn't consulted. Vice President Pence declared the rule a win for President Trump, who in September said the league should fire "son of a bitch" players who knelt during the national anthem. NFLPA Executive Chairman DeMaurice Smith said, "the NFL created a rule that people who hate autocracies should reject." Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said he'll pay the fine for anyone on his team who would like to kneel. The issue remains far from over.

Josh Allen, Part IV: Rejection fueled Josh Allen's desire to play football in college – and beyond.

Kim Pegula says she stepped in as Bills, Sabres president to bring stability: Pegula also talked to Carucci about replacing Russ Brandon as the president of the Bills and Sabres. "But you can ask anybody there that, on both teams, I've always been involved in the background," Pegula said. "I'm at all the (NFL) owners' meetings, I'm at pretty much half the NHL meetings, but I've always prided myself in knowing what's going on and the people we have working for us."

•••

