Bisons' rally falls short

The Buffalo Bisons put on their rally caps but their comeback bid against the Syracuse Chiefs fell just a bit short on Thursday, as the Herd closed a seven-game homestand with an 11-8 loss at Coca-Cola Field.

Syracuse led 8-0 after 2.5 innings and carried an 11-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Bisons hitters started connecting.

The Chiefs made Sean Reid-Foley's Triple-A pitching debut one to forget, chasing the Bisons' righty, who's ranked as the 10th best prospect in the Blue Jays' organization. Syracuse struck for eight earned runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings against Reid-Foley. Matt Reynolds and Jacob Wilson each hit run-scoring doubles during the blitz.

Point of interest: Catcher Danny Jansen drove in three of the Bisons' final seven runs by hitting doubles in each of his final three at-bats. His double in the eighth to drive in two runs and then his double in the ninth came with two outs. He eventually scored.

Noteworthy: Dalton Pompey went 2 for 5 with a home run. Rowdy Tellez went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run. … Ex Big Leaguer Edwin Jackson picked up the win, going six innings and striking out seven. … With doubleheaders looming the Bisons had two position players pitch in mop-up roles: Ian Parmley and Darnell Sweeney.

Next: At Rochester with a doubleheader that begins at 5:05 p.m.