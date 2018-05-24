Bills WR Zay Jones out rest of spring after knee surgery

The Buffalo Bills' thin wide receiver corps has taken a hit due to a knee injury to Zay Jones.

The second-year receiver had knee surgery last week and will be out the remainder of the spring practices the next four weeks, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

"He'll be out the remainder of the spring," McDermott said before Thursday's organized team activity practice. "Other than that I don't have a timetable for you at this point, other than it was best for us to get this done now. It's something he had a little bit of an ongoing deal as he was rehabbing the knee. And of course he was additionally rehabbing the shoulder as well."

Asked if Jones' 2018 season could be in jeopardy, McDermott said: "At this point, no, I'm not concerned about that."

McDermott would not say whether the surgery was a ligament repair.

"It is something we wanted to get done now and get it squared away," he said.

Jones figured to enter training camp as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Kelvin Benjamin. However, the Bills are searching for answers at the position.

The injury is a concern because it derails Jones' offseason development, from the standpoint of both practice repetitions and conditioning. The Bills are hoping Jones' game can take a big step forward in 2018.

Jones had a typically inconsistent performance for a rookie receiver last season. He caught 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Seventh-year veteran Andre Holmes started in Jones' place at receiver Thursday.