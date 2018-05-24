Bills update: Incognito status, QB reps, Benjamin health, offensive line

Here are the highlights from Bills coach Sean McDermott's meeting with reporters Thursday:

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones had knee surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the spring practice sessions, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. McDermott said "at this point" he does not believe that Jones' 2018 season is in doubt.

McDermott did not want to comment on the alleged incident involving Richie Incognito this week at a Florida gym. He said he wishes him "well as he moves forward." He said Incognito informed the #Bills he wanted to retire and then recently requested to unretire and "we granted him his wish."

On the quarterback front, AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman are splitting first-team reps; rookie Josh Allen running with the threes.

McDermott says wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is "practicing fully" and is "off to a good start." Benjamin had a surgical procedure on his knee after the season.

On the offensive line, "We've got some leadership concerns ... that have to get answered this time of year," McDermott says. The coach mentions Jordan Mills, Dion Dawkins and Ryan Groy developing in that regard along the offensive line. Ryan Groy has worked at both center and guard in the early OTA sessions.

Running back LeSean McCoy is out sick and was not practicing Thursday.