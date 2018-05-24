BIHLER, Christa A.

BIHLER - Christa A. May 23, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Frank Bihler. Mother of Monica (Bart) Gout and Mark Bihler. Grandmother of Austin and Elise Gout. Sister of Reinhard (Gertie) Wissmeier and the late Ilse Piwecki. Also survived by many dear friends. The family will be receiving friends Friday 1-4 PM at her home, 3331 Warner Dr., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grand Island Golden Age Center. "We love you mom". Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.