BATROUNY, Dawn

BATROUNY - Dawn May 10, 2018, age 48. Visitation Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 4:00-5:00 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker), where a Memorial Service will follow. Family and friends invited. For complete obituary, please visit www.AMIGONE.com