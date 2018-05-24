BASTEDO, Frances M. (LaDow)

BASTEDO - Frances M. (nee Ladow)

Of Hamburg, NY, May 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Bastedo; loving mother of Jerold C. (Linda) Bastedo, James E. (Kathy) Bastedo, Peggy A. (Paul) Zimmer, and Patricia L. (Alan) Yuhnke; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Earl LaDow and late Joyce (late Glenn) Knowlton; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com