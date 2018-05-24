Bankruptcy eases – but hasn't stopped – Tops Markets' losses

Filing for bankruptcy didn't cure Tops Markets' financial challenges.

The supermarket chain, which is trying to restructure its operations to ease a stifling debt burden, reported a loss of nearly $2 million from its operations during its first month after filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in February.

New financial statements filed by Tops with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court — the first financial details about the chain's business since its late February bankruptcy filing — show that Tops' grocery business continues to struggle, though its losses are on a pace to be far smaller than the $80 million loss the company incurred in 2017.

The financial information that Tops disclosed, however, is limited in scope and only covers a period of a little more than a month, compared with the three-month increments that are used by publicly traded companies to report their sales and profits to investors.

The shorter time period, which runs from Feb. 21 to March 24, makes Tops' financial information more volatile and more prone to be skewed by daily factors, such as weather or holidays. The financial information also did not include figures from the same period last year - a valuable tool in measuring changes in a business' finances.

But the data does provide the first glimpse into how Tops' business is doing while the company tries to restructure its operations in bankruptcy.

Tops had $207 million in sales during the 4 1/2-week period, but its expenses still exceeded its revenues, leading to a nearly $2 million operating loss.

But Tops also had to absorb additional expenses associated with its bankruptcy filing, and those costs totaled nearly $20 million, leading to a net loss of $21.6 million during the period.

Those bankruptcy expenses included nearly $8 million in fees that it paid to the lenders, including a group of its bond holders, who are providing the company with financing to help fund its operations during the bankruptcy process.

Tops also has incurred almost $3 million in fees to its lawyers and financial consultants, including nearly $1.8 million in expenses for its lead law firm, Weil, Gotshal & Manages in New York City.

Tops executives hope to use the bankruptcy process to get its bond holders to agree to swap much of the company's debt for an equity stake in the restructured company. Tops also is moving ahead with a plan to close "a few" underperforming stores, although it has not said how many supermarkets could be closed or where they are located.

Tops has said "the vast majority" of its 169 stores "are already sustainable profit centers, showing strong sales numbers" and offering the potential to generate strong cash flow in the coming years. But nearly one of every eight Tops stores — 21 in all — is a drain on the company's cash flow, according to the company's bankruptcy filing in February.

Frank Curci, Tops' chairman and CEO, has said that Tops' grocery business is healthy. But Curci also said Tops' debt payments were too much for it to absorb at a time when competition in upstate New York markets was intensifying and falling meat and dairy prices were cutting into sales.