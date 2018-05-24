Area colleges (May 25)

Area colleges

BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

MAAC Championships

at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, Staten Island, N.Y.

Game 1: 3-Canisius 5, 6-Niagara 4

Game 2: 4-Siena 6, 5-Marist 3

Game 3: 1-Monmouth 5, 4-Siena 4

Thursday’s games

Game 4: 3-Canisius 11, 2-Quinnipiac 3

C (33-20): Mark McKenna 4-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Billy Krull 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Will Frank WP in relief, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 4 Ks

Game 5: 5-Marist 6, 6-Niagara 3

N (24-27): Wyatt Olson 2-3, 2B; Greg Cullen 1-1, 3 BB, RBI, SB

Game 6: 4-Siena vs. 5-Marist, 9 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 7: 3-Canisius vs. 1-Monmouth, noon

Game 8: 2-Quinnipiac vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon

Game 11 (if necessary): Game 10 winner vs. Game 10 loser, TBA

