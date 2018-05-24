ANDERSON, Robert J.

ANDERSON - Robert J. May 23, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen A. (Cheney) Anderson; devoted father of Richard (Sharon), Peter (Deborah), John (Robin) and Eileen (Christopher) Luterek; loving grandfather of Benjamin, Hannah, Samuel, Anna, Blaise, Abigail, Aaron and Emma; brother of Shirley (Richard) Grad; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 29th at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church. Please assemble at church. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Robert was a G.M. retiree, Navy Veteran of the Korean era, P.G.K Bishop Benincasa Council and P.F.N. St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly. Flowers gratefully declined. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com