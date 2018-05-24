26 Niagara County officers complete training in mental health cases

A graduation ceremony is set for Friday for Niagara County's new team of police officers, trained for an improved response to calls involving people with mental health issues.

Twenty-six police officers and dispatchers – 18 from the Sheriff’s Office, six from the Niagara Falls Police Department and two from the Lockport police – volunteered for the Crisis Intervention Team.

Its goals are to reduce the number of arrests of people with mental illness, refer those people to treatment facilities or other support services, and eliminate adverse incidents between those with mental issues and law enforcement officers.

The program was funded through the office of State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. The ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday in the county Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport.