ZABALDO, Charles J.

ZABALDO - Charles J. May 22, 2018, age 84; beloved husband of Paula M. (nee Amigone) Zabaldo; dear father of Laurie A. (Duane) Ferry and the late Paul Charles Zabaldo; loving grandfather of Lauren, Stephen and Alexandra Ferry; brother of the late Joseph Zabaldo, Rose Castonguay, Lawrence Zabaldo and Joseph Zabaldo; brother-in-law of Kathleen Zabaldo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), where prayers will be said Friday at a time to be announced, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church (Main St. & Lamarck Dr). Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com