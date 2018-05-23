WNY Driver of the Week: Kyle Inman

Driver: Kyle Inman.

Age: 35.

Hometown: Darien.

Division: Sportsman/Genesee.

Lowdown: Inman is a veteran dirt track Sportsman racer who currently is second in points at Genesee Speedway. Inman also campaigns weekly at Freedom and Utica-Rome. He began his career at age 7, racing Go-Karts that were built at the former family business, Inman's Kart Shop. He raced multiple Go-Kart tracks and series throughout the country, rarely competing for points although he is the 1998 Midstate Sprint Yamaha Series champion. After his last year in Go-Karts at age 18, Inman moved to the Sportsman stock cars in 2002. He won at various tracks throughout the years. From 2006-2012 Inman left the Sportsman ranks to compete in Super Stocks and E-Mods. After taking a break in 2013, Inman returned to Sportsman in 2014 where he has be racing ever since.

Accomplishments: Inman has captured the last two consecutive Sportsman season point championships at Genesee. He captured nine wins in 2017 of which six were at Genesee and three at Freedom. He is the 2004 Mr. DIRT Sportsman Series Rookie of the Year and that same year earned the FOAR Score Fan Club Most Improved Sportsman Driver Award. In 2016 he captured the FOAR Score Achievement on Dirt Award.

Favorite Food: Tacos.

Favorite Music: "I like anything except country or rap music."

Hobbies: Inman enjoys radio-controlled hobby car type competition as well as spending time with wife Jennifer and daughters Isabelle, 7 and Elizabeth, 5. Inman is sponsored by Turnbull Heating and Cooling.