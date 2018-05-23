With Dahlin's attendance confirmed, NHL sets Combine activities

Unlike the NFL, where potential top picks often don't take part for a variety of reasons, the NHL Scouting Combine traditionally features all the mega prospects. This year's event June 1-2 in HarborCenter is no different.

The league has finalized the activities for the 2018 showcase and has confirmed what was expected: Presumptive Sabres No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin will be on hand.

Dahlin will take part in a media availability on June 1 with fellow top prospects Andrei Svechnikov, Filip Zadina, Evan Bouchard, Noah Dobson and Brady Tkachuk, and then will go through his workout paces on June 2. Testing for all players will run from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The sessions are not open to the public. Only representatives of NHL clubs and the media are allowed to attend. This will be the fourth straight year the Combine will be held in HarborCenter and the league has already signed a deal ensuring it will be staged here in 2019.

The prospects will be in town much of the week doing interviews with NHL teams, all of whom will be set up in a suite inside KeyBank Center. They will also be shuttled to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus for medical checkups and some fitness testing.

During that window, players will perform the Y-balance (a single-leg stance that requires strength, flexibility and core control), Functional Movement Screens (mobility and stability in movement tests such as deep squat, hurdle steps and in-line lunge), Grip Strength and the VO2 max cycle aerobic fitness test.

On June 2, the teams and media will watch all the prospects take part in eight tests, some of which have been modified from previous years. The testing are height, wingspan, standing long jump, jump station (vertical, no arms, and squat), bench press, agility, pullups and Wingate cycle.

The bench press has been revised for the prospects to lift a predetermined weight, roughly half their body weight and will measure the velocity of the bar and athlete's ability to produce power in watts per kilogram. The Wingate test, the most notable one at the Combine, will now last 45 seconds and feature maximum-effort intervals of 10 seconds, 5 seconds, 5 seconds and 5 seconds with resting intervals in between.