Williamsville principals to receive pay increases in new contract

The Williamsville Central School District reached a new contract with principals that calls for 2.75 percent pay increases in each of the deal's four years.

The Board of Education and Williamsville Administrators' Association Tuesday agreed to the contract, which is effective July 1 and ends June 30, 2022. The amount that principals and assistant principals contribute toward health insurance will increase 0.5 percent in each of the four years, from 17 percent to 18.5 percent.

The minimum starting salaries will be set at $109,000 for a high school principal, $106,500 for a middle school principal, $104,000 for an elementary school principal and $92,000 for an assistant principal.

The association has 23 members across the district's 13 schools, said Dodge Elementary principal Charlie Smilinich, the association's president.

The district settled a new contract with its teachers' union in December.