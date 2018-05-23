Tina Fey announces launch of 'Mean Girls' musical in Buffalo

"Mean Girls," a musical based on the popular 2004 comedy film, will launch its national tour at Shea's Performing Arts Center in late 2019.

Tina Fey, who wrote the book for the musical, made the announcement in mid-May to a crowd gathered at the Broadway League's annual Spring Road Conference in New York City.

"The 750 industry members in the room burst into applause and cheers when Tina announced that Buffalo will tech and launch the National Tour," Shea's President and CEO Michael Murphy said in a release. "This support, along with the tax credit legislation passed in Albany, has resulted in the opportunity to launch major National Tours in Buffalo, which provides substantial economic benefit to Western New York and places a spotlight on our community as a leading presenter of touring Broadway productions.”

The Tony Award-nominated new musical comedy based on the Tina Fey film will launch its national tour in the fall of 2019 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Performance and on-sale dates will be announced. The production will be here in the weeks preceding the performances for tech and rehearsals as part of a statewide tax credit program that allows Broadway shows to launch their tours in upstate theaters. Past productions aided by the state tax credit include "Finding Neverland" and "On Your Feet," which began their tours after monthlong technical rehearsal periods in Shea's.

The play was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book for Tina Fey. Music is by Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics are by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. It is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

The 2004 film comedy starred Lindsay Lohan as the new girl in school who gets an education from the title characters played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. Fey wrote the film and stars as their calculus teacher.

Shea's Broadway Series Producer Albert Nocciolino, who lobbied for the state tax credit along with other producers across New York, praised the Shea's audience for helping to lure the high-profile launch to Buffalo.

"The growth of our subscription base and the continued support of Western New York have given Shea’s Buffalo Theatre a reputation of excellence in the touring Broadway community," Nocciolino said.