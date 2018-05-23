Things to do in Western New York: May 24

6 p.m. at Banchetti by Rizzo's (550 N. French Road, Amherst). Tickets, $60, at 332-4375 or to be reserved online here.

Support the volunteer-run Brighton Place Library by attending the Cooks for Books fundraiser at Banchetti by Rizzo's. Open bar and food from Betty's, Bing's, Banchetti's, Rizotto, Schnitzel & Co. and Krista's Caribbean Kitchen are on tap for a party to support operations of the Town of Tonawanda library. There will also be live music, open bar and a wide range of silent and verbal auction items. - Andrew Galarneau

9 p.m. in Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Tickets are $10 in advance here or $15 at the door.

There are endless strains of Talking Heads fandom, so powerful and impression-making has the music of this seminal rock band proven over the decades. For example: Mystic Bowie and his 'Talking Dreads' project, a reggae-inflected tribute to the band coming to Buffalo Iron Works.

The show is described as Talking Heads music "picked up on the sun-bathed beaches of Jamaica and put through a polyphonically Caribbean kaleidoscope." - Colin Dabkowski

*Read more about Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads in Jeff Miers' three shows post

7 to 10 p.m. at Silo City (21 Childs St.). Sliding donation scale, with minimum of $10.

There may be no better echo-chamber in the universe than a grain silo. For that reason, the structures that line the Buffalo River have attracted dozens of musicians from around the world.

The next to visit Silo City for a grain silo performance is master percussionist Tatusya Nakatani, who brings his "adapted gong and Kobo bow" to the silos for a performance sponsored by Silo Sessions. - Colin Dabkowski