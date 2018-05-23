Swedish team tweets farewell video for Sabres signee Pilut

Defenseman Lawrence Pilut played 191 games over parts of five seasons and won a Swedish League championship with HV71 in 2017, so his departure to the Sabres is a big one for the team based in Jonkoping.

Pilut signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Buffalo last week and HV71 tweeted a farewell video to the 22-year-old Borje Salming Award winner on Tuesday, depicting the league's top defenseman in scenes both on and off the ice.

The Swedish notation in the tweet is translated, "Thank you Lawrence for your time in #HV71"