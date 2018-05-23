St. Lawrence River yields state-record walleye

A few weeks ago we mentioned in the Fishing Beat of a possible record walleye being caught on the St. Lawrence River, an 18-pound, 2-ounce lunker that could smash the previous record of 16 pounds, 8 ounces caught by Thomas Reed of Kill Buck from Mystic Lake in Cattaraugus County in 2009.

That record ‘eye was finally confirmed, a monster of a catch reeled in by Brian Hartman of Alexandria Bay.

Hartman was fishing in the waters of St. Lawrence County on the St. Lawrence River, bouncing a swimbait along the bottom, on May 5 – the opening of walleye season in New York. The fish stretched 32-inches long.

It was caught the same weekend as the black crappie record of 4 pounds, 1 ounce was reeled in by William Wightman of South Dayton from Lake Flavia in Cattaraugus County.