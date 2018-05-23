St. Joe's Kelly receives staples after getting hurt during lacrosse's championship celebration

Casey Kelly of St. Joe's suffered a minor injury during the postgame celebration following the Marauders' 9-4 victory over Nichols in Wednesday night's Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association final.

According to coach Peter Hudecki, Kelly sustained a cut on top of his head. It is believed as teammates were jumping up and down with the plaque that he got dinged. Hudecki said Kelly received five staples to close the wound while at the hospital and was sent home with his parents.

Hudecki said Kelly will be available to play in the state Catholic championship game, either Monday or Tuesday in Long Island.