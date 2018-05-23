SMOCK, Norman R.

SMOCK - Norman R. Unexpectedly, May 17, 2018, age 79; beloved father of Michelle (Peter Dow) Smock and Kristin (Jeff) Johnson; loving grandfather of Andrew, Brett, Patrick, Julia and Christopher; he will be sadly missed by his faithful canine companion, Molly. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 25th at My Tomato Pie Restaurant, 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228, at 6 PM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norm's memory to support his grandson, Patrick Dow, with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes for the family walk on June 10, 2018 at http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id =7248&pg=entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com