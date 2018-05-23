SMITHERS, Brian K.

SMITHERS - Brian K. Of West Seneca, NY, May 20, 2018, son of the late John K. and Lorraine (Schlenker) Smithers; brother of Jeanne M. Smithers, Kathy A. (Fran) Emmerling, Kelly A. (Bruce) Horschel, John S. Smithers, P. Duffy Smithers, Paul J. Smithers, Kevin S. Smithers, Keith A. Smithers, Monica A. Boccolucci and the late Timothy M. (Judy) Smithers; also survived by 25 nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews and some truly good friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY, Friday, May 25, 2018, at 10 AM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com