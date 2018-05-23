Six-game win streak for Bisons snapped in loss to Chiefs

The six-game winning streak for the Buffalo Bisons came to an end Wednesday night with a 7-2 loss to the Syracuse Chiefs at Coca-Cola Field.

Syracuse opened the scoring in the third with an RBI single by Jose Marmolejos. Bengie Gonzalez had a two-run single to make it 3-0 in the sixth. The Chiefs then opened up a 7-0 lead in the eighth when Hunter Jones hit a grand slam off Bisons reliever Murphy Smith.

The Herd got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Danny Jansen drew a lead-off walk. Then with two outs, Ian Parmley singled to put runners on the corners. Jansen scored when Richard Urena reached on a fielding error by Gonzalez at third base. Parmley took third then scored when Syracuse reliever Austin Adams was called for a balk.

The Bisons got baserunners in the ninth as Jason Leblebijian drew a one-out walk followed by an Anthony Alford single, but Jansen grounded into a double play to end the game.

Point of interest: Both Bisons pitcher coach Bob Stanley and starter Ryan Borucki were ejected from the game in the sixth inning. Stanley was tossed by home plate umpire Travis Godec while Borucki was thrown out by first base umpire Jeremy Riggs. Borucki, who took the loss to fall to 3-5, left with the Bisons trailing just 3-0. He threw 101 pitches with 65 of them for strikes. Borucki struck out six and walked four.

Noteworthy: This was the first loss to Syracuse for the Bisons this season. They are 6-1 against the Chiefs. The teams play a total of 18 times this season. ... The Bisons had just four hits on the day, two from Parmley (including a triple), one from Rowdy Tellez (a double) and one from Alford, and were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. ... The Bisons are now 12-6 at Coca-Cola Field and 1-11 when they get out hit by their opponent. ... Phillips Valdez (2-0) got the win for Syracuse pitching seven scoreless innings. He gave up two hits with three strikeouts and issued no walks.

Up next: The series and homestand concludes at 1:05 p.m. Thursday with Justin Dillon (1-1, 0.57) scheduled to start for the Herd against Edwin Jackson (2-2, 3.71). The Bisons then travel to Rochester where they will play six games in four days. The teams will play doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday to make up for games lost to the snow and cold opening week. The Herd returns to Buffalo on May 29 to host Columbus at 6:05 p.m., kicking off a three-game series. The Bisons remain home to play Charlotte, June 1-3.