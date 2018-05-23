Sex abuse victim forgives Middleport man, who will serve 7 years

The girl who was sexually abused by a Middleport man for more than six years forgave him in court Wednesday, but the judge did not.

"That doesn't cut you any slack with me," State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Erik T. Chraston, 41, of Terry Street, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

That was the most Kloch could impose under terms of a March 21 plea bargain to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Kloch also ordered 15 years of post-release supervision.

The victim, now 17, was abused from 2007 to 2013. Although she said twice that she forgives Chraston, she added tearfully, "The scars that you caused me will never go away."