Sentence of 23 years ordered for 2016 fatal stabbing

A Buffalo man who, in April, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of an acquaintance a year and a half ago was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

William Hemphill Jr., 32, admitted that he stabbed Paul Held, 52, on Sept. 2, 2016. Held's body was found that morning in a lot on Oakmont Avenue in the Kenfield housing complex; Hemphill was arrested later that same day.

Hemphill initially was charged with murder and his case was set for trial when he pleaded to the lesser charge before Erie County Judge Paul B. Wojtaszek.

John P. Feroleto, chief of the District Attorney’s Felony Trials Bureau, and Assistant District Attorney Louis C. Mussari of the Special Investigations Unit prosecuted the case.