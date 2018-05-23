Seasonal employee charged with stealing toys from Fisher-Price
A Buffalo woman has been accused of stealing more than $9,000 in merchandise while a seasonal employee of Fisher-Price in East Aurora, police said Wednesday.
Heather Wilson, 21, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge, according to East Aurora police, who said Wilson falsified business records and had merchandise sent to her home.
An East Aurora police detective recovered more than $2,500 in toys, the department said in a news release.
