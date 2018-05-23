Sacred Heart slows it down, upsets Mount St. Mary for Msgr. Martin girls lacrosse title

Turns out the best way to keep the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association girls lacrosse title out of Mount St. Mary's hands and to shut down one of the area's top scorers was to play keep away.

Sacred Heart executed its game plan very well, so well that the Sharks ended the Mount's reign as league champion.

Sacred Heart defeated the Thunder 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon before an estimated 600 at the Canisius College Demske Sports Complex.

Emily Yarbrough's goal off a free-position play in front of the Mount cage with 14 minutes, 26 seconds left broke a 3-3 tie as the Sharks' disciplined positioning and precise passing on offense slowed down a Mount St. Mary attack led by junior 90-plus goal scorer Lois Garlow that came into the final averaging 13.1 goals per game.

The Thunder came into this final having won both regular-season meetings against Sacred Heart. Third time was the charm for the Sharks, who captured their first playoff championship since 2014 and third in their history against a Mount program that's was looking to win its 11th championship after making its 15th final.

"We've been working toward this a long time," said Sacred Heart senior Gina Perna, who scored and served as conductor of the Sharks' offense. "It was kind of our plan going in, keep the ball. Keep possession. We were able to dictate what's going on."

Sacred Heart did it so well that it had the ball for all but five minutes of the 25-minute first half. The Sharks led at halftime 2-0 on goals by Perna and Georgia Stockman.

The few times the Mount had the ball in the opening half, it didn't possess it very long due to double and occasional triple-teaming by the Sharks.

"I just think after playing us two times, they kind of know our defensive and used that to (their advantage)," MSM coach Paige Printup said.

Garlow, who finished her season with a school single-season record of 95 goals, had two players marking her, Yarbrough and Tori Sippel. Every now and then she drew a triple team when it appeared she had an opening. Mount's other top scorer, Margaret Merigold, also was closely guarded by Aofie Scannell.

"Our goal was to double Lois and put a person on Margaret Merigold and then everyone else just had to pick up the cutters," third-year Sacred Heart coach Kristina Geschwender said. "The goal was to take shots that were smart and keep possession because today would be a possession game. … not force anything and just wait for that perfect opportunity to take it and that's exactly what the girls did today."

Emma Telesco scored twice for MSM (13-4), which entered this game unbeaten against league foes. Garlow finished with a goal and an assist. The goal was a nifty one that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead with just over 20 minutes left in regulation. She shook free of the defense behind the net and scored on a low wrap-around shot.

Instead of letting that goal further fuel Thunder momentum, Sacred Heart quelled it as Kayleigh Collerary tied the game with 15:15 left. Then Yarbrough picked her spot, drove to the net and drew contact – resulting in a free-posiition scoring chance that she cashed.

Winning goalie Cassie Kamens finished with 8 saves for Sacred Heart (13-5).

"We've had experience with losing this year," Geschwender said. "We kind of had experience with pressure when we were down. We use different buzzer-beaters in practice and things to deal with that pressure. That's how we kept it from getting away."

"This is what we've been looking forward to all year," a beaming Perna said.