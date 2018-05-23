ROHLOFF, Harvey S.

ROHLOFF - Harvey S. Of Amherst. Entered into rest May 21, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (McNulty) Rohloff; devoted father of Lori Rohloff and Judy (Mark) Zaidel; cherished grandfather of Michael (Christen), Crystal (Matt), Amy (Chris), Holly and Beth (Cody); fond great-grandfather of Isabella, Brayden, Arianna, Connor, Natalie, Benjamin, Owen, Tyler, Jackson and the late Zachary; predeceased by six brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd, Eggertsville on Saturday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Williamsville Cemetery. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was an active member of the Amherst Police Auxiliary for over 40 years. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.