Restaurant notes: Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Eden Ale House

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is opening its new restaurant next month, introducing the Washington, D.C. specialty "half-smoke" sausage along with its standard lineup.

"We're pretty much in the home stretch," said Paul Tripi, who owns the outfit, one of Buffalo's most popular food trucks, with his twin brother Frank. "I don’t have an exact start date, but it looks like early June when we'll be fired up and ready to go."

To concentrate the Tripis' efforts on their new store, the Frank counter at EXPO, 617 Main St., will close after business May 25.

The brothers have turned a former automobile repair shop at 707 Kenmore Ave. into their first restaurant. It'll be a counter service operation with about 45 seats.

Its menu will mirror the trucks' array of specialty hot dogs, and house-cut fries with dips. Burgers, made from grass-fed beef, will be one additional feature, Tripi said.

Another will be the local debut of a Washington, D.C. tube-meat specialty called the "half-smoke," a larger, spicier, coarser style of hot dog with a smoky flavor. "We've been working with a D.C. butcher shop over the last year and a half, so we'll be introducing that, which we're very excited about."

Beer and wine, including locally made brands, will be available in bottles and cans.

The building a patio out front, and a patio out back is planned for the near future. A full bar is a possibility for the back patio, but that's not certain yet, Tripi said.

Tripi said neighbors and passers-by have been excited about the restaurant's impending opening. Customers built a 4,000-piece Lego replica of the company's logo and presented it to the brothers. It will be framed and hung on a wall.

"We went out on a limb and chose Kenmore Avenue," Tripi said. "That corner is our backyard. To change the building from a 1950s mechanic's garage to something current and fun, the neighborhood is excited and I think we'll get a nice warm welcome."

***

Eden restaurant closing: The brews stop flowing Southtowns craft beer standout Eden Ale House Sunday night.

The restaurant at 8557 N. Main St., Eden, opened in 2014.

"I want to say THANK YOU to all the great guests and employees I have had over the last four years," owner Shawn Schweis wrote on Facebook. "I have met some amazing people that am happy to call friends now."

Schweis opened Ebenezer Ale House in West Seneca in 2011 with partner Nate Springer. They added Akron Ale House in 2015.

***

Bakery raises dough: Five Points Bakery, the field-to-loaf West Side baked goods emporium, is planning another expansion, funded by its customers.

Raising dough from their community is how Melissa and Kevin Gardner bought the building at 44 Brayton St. in the first place. Customers and other supporters lent them $300,000 to set up shop in the century-old building.

Now customers are helping the Gardners have their wish and open the second floor to parties, events and weekend seating. With the addition of a second staircase, and another exit, it will be linked to a backyard patio open for events as well.

That'll cost about $150,000, and more than $110,000 has already been raised, Kevin Gardner said. The Gardners' supporters get 5 percent interest on 10-year notes.

Five Points Bakery's owners have succeeded in making bread their own way. They only use whole-grain flour they grind themselves, from wheat they have grown for them nearby.

The flour is soaked before it's used, making it more agreeable to gluten sensitives and making its nutrients more available, Gardner said.

The couple appreciates being able to rely on their customers and supporters without having to pay the high interest rates on standard construction loans, he said.

"There are a lot of people who have small investments that are only making a couple percent, if that," Gardner said. "People like to move that investment into something local, make more money, and support a great local business."

It also makes the business owners feel grateful to be part of a community that wants to help, said Gardner. "It just blew us away."

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.