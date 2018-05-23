Reporters' Notebook: May 23, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to longtime General Motors president Alfred P. Sloan, born on this date in 1875, “If you do it right 51 percent of the time, you will end up a hero.”

. . .

TIGER TRADITION – Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School’s first Tiger Trot 5K race at 6:30 p.m. Friday will honor the Overdorf family for their commitment to the school.

Peg Overdorf and her husband Ossie were close friends of the school’s five original founding friars and since 1946 more than a dozen family members have attended the school.

The race is the first in a new South Buffalo Run Series. Race day packet pickup starts at 5 p.m. at the school, 601 McKinley Parkway. The post-race party at Timon features food, beverages, prizes and the Stone Bridge Band. Admission for non-runners is $15. For more info, visit bishoptimon.com.

. . .

PRICE IS RIGHT – St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, will host its free monthly community dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Donations are welcome.

. . .

POWER OF SONG – The 50-member Lewiston Choraleers, directed by Donald D. Shrimpton and accompanied by percussionist Pat Kuciewski, will present their annual spring concert at four churches during the next two weekends. The program includes patriotic, gospel, Broadway and pop tunes.

Concerts will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston; 2 p.m. Sunday in the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St., Youngstown; 1 p.m. June 1 in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston; at 2 p.m. June 3 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida Church, Lewiston. Tickets are $5. Children are free. For more info, visit lewistonchoraleers.com or see the chorus page on Facebook.

. . .

CRAFTSMANSHIP – Amish-made furniture, quilts and other handmade items will be featured in the 15th Amish Relief Auction at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Empire Livestock Market, 6732 Pickup Hill Road, Cherry Creek.

It will be preceded by a pancake and sausage breakfast starting at 6 a.m. Amish food and refreshments will be available all day. Proceeds will benefit children and other needy families in the Conewango Valley community and provide assistance with medical bills.

. . .

WINNERS’ CIRCLE – The Zonta Club of Kenmore will present awards totaling $16,000 at its annual dinner June 6 in Classics V Restaurant, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Academy Awards will go to Kenmore West High School seniors Abby Borkowski, Julianna Argenio, Nyannah Harper, Cassidy Oatson, Anna Cryan and Eita Nanda, and Mount St. Mary Academy senior Sydney Merz. Receiving Women Returning to Work Awards will be Teresa Bompczyk of Kenmore and Tamara Smith of Buffalo. For more info, visit zontaclubofkenmore.com.

. . .

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA **

** MIXING MEDIA – An opening reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday for the latest exhibit at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. “All the Cities We Have Been” features works by Buffalo-based abstract artist Joshua Nickerson, who mixes print making, drawing and found objects such as maps and charts. The exhibit will run through June 23. For more info, visit carnegieartcenter.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Scott John Gales, Joann Dougherty Pinelli, Daniel Goddard, Pam Stromecki, Robbie Ortt, Charity Vogel, Lauren Costello, Gay Simpson, Allison Rapp, Harrison Winn Sr., Chris Betz, Brian Kempf, Marceann Ruettimann, Bob Eimiller, Jeanne Cummings, Josh Zeirk, Anthony Tomasello, David Kester, Norb Meyer, Joseph Tapia, Kathy Buran, Diane Nowak, Bob Hoerner, Dennis Maciejewski, Mary Beth Hollis, Bob Sprada, Jillian Moskal, Joan Mahoney, Michelle Miller, William Caccard and Patti Vaccaro.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

** The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.