RAGUSA, Carolyn M.

RAGUSA - Carolyn M. 72, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY passed away on May 17, 2018. Mother of Frank Gaglione Jr., Christy Pizzella; grandmother of Tessa Pizzella, sister of Anthony J. Ragusa; survived by cousins, nieces, nephew and loving companion James "Jimmy" Johnson. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES in charge of arrangements.