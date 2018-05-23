Deaths Death Notices
RAGUSA, Carolyn M.
RAGUSA - Carolyn M. 72, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY passed away on May 17, 2018. Mother of Frank Gaglione Jr., Christy Pizzella; grandmother of Tessa Pizzella, sister of Anthony J. Ragusa; survived by cousins, nieces, nephew and loving companion James "Jimmy" Johnson. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home:
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes
