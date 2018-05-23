Pulera's hot hand carries St. Joe's to third straight MMHSAA boys lacrosse championship

When Kellen Pulera woke up Wednesday morning, he felt good and believed the rest of his day would be great.

It was, and he made sure his St. Joe's boys' lacrosse teammates experienced the same euphoric feeling before the end of their day.

Pulera scored six goals, include four of the game's final five goals, as the Marauders defeated Nichols, 9-4, in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship game before an estimated 1,000 at Canisius College's Demske Sports Complex.

The fans saw Pulera get rolling when his team needed his offense the most. He scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the waning seconds of the third quarter just after the Vikings had tied the game at 4-4.

Folks then watched as Pulera led a big finish in the final quarter by St. Joe's, which captured its third straight postseason championship.

"Three-peat?" longtime Marauders coach Peter Hudecki said. "Three-peat wasn't even something we thought about in the locker room. Now it's an expectation."

It's an expectation. It's also the only thing Pulera, who now has 61 goals, has known during his time at St. Joe's.

The junior scored once during St. Joe's 2-0 first quarter. After the Vikings tied it in the second quarter on goals from Marcus Ottaviano and Matt Berdysiak, Pulera quelled their momentum and gave St. Joe's a 3-2 lead 51 seconds later.

After Nichols rallied to tie it at 4-4 late in the third quarter, Pulera unleashed a hard shot with 16.9 left in the third to spark the big finish.

It's not the first time he's come through in the late stages of a big win for St. Joe's.

"Kellen's one of those guys you can look toward to make big plays," Hudecki said. "He's done it in a number of games for us. He did it in the Collegiate game down in Virginia when we beat Collegiate by one, he stepped up and put in a bunch of balls from outside. He had a great shot over here from the outside just to turn the momentum around and I think the team feeds off him."

Pulera said: "I wouldn't have done it without my teammates. They were the ones getting me the ball, especially our defense. I find my chances, shoot and score."

"We knew they're gritty … they want to get under our skin but we didn't let that take control of us."

Ryan McGorry, Hunter Parucki and Evan Mulderig also scored for St. Joe's (17-3), which will face either St. Anthony's (L.I.) or Chaminade on either Memorial Day or May 29.

"I was feeling it," Pulera said. "I was pumped up. This morning when I woke up, I knew it was going to be a good day. I had my team behind me. I was looking forward to it."

The only downer for St. Joe's came during the postgame celebration. That's when Casey Kelly suffered what appears to be a minor injury. According to coach Peter Hudecki, Kelly sustained at on top of his head.

It is believed as teammates were jumping up and down with the plaque that Kelly got dinged. Hudecki said Kelly received five staples to close the wound while at the hospital and was sent home with his parents.

Hudecki said Kelly will be available to play in the state Catholic championship game, either Monday or Tuesday in Long Island.

It's St. Joe's third straight championship game appearance. The Marauders hope states goes better this time than their previous two showings.

"We're definitely going to have to fix up our small mistakes," Pulera said. "We have to be ready for everything."