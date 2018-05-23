North Tonawanda police identify bicyclist killed Tuesday

North Tonawanda police have identified the bicyclist who died Tuesday morning after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing the Twin Cities Memorial Highway.

Aaron T. Hoellig, 34, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda Police Detective Capt. Thomas E. Krantz said.

Hoellig was struck at about 8:40 a.m. while crossing against a red light at the intersection of Twin Cities Memorial Highway and Schenck Street. Police said video showed him heading west and being hit by one vehicle and then run over by another.

Hoellig played bass in two local bands, according to his Facebook page.