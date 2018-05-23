NOVAK, Sandra L. (Palmisano)

May 21, 2018, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of Robert S. Novak; loving mother of Tammy Huber, Tracy (Ron) Scheffler, Robert (Anabela), and Stephen Novak; dearest grandmother of Zachary, Arielle, Gabrielle, Jacob, Tiffany, Clay, Raquel. Daniela, and Roberto; daughter of the late Samuel and Louise Palmisano; sister of Mary Donna Quick; survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special companion of "Jasmine". Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in 14 Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., at Union Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Celebration of Sandra's Life, please dress colorfully.