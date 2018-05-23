Niagara Falls' La Hacienda reopening with new owner

Two months after La Hacienda last closed its doors, the Niagara Falls restaurant has a new owner, and a new lease on life.

Niagara Falls businessman George Satarian, who owns an auto sales and towing business, has taken over the restaurant at 3109 Pine Ave.

His plan is to open for business Thursday, May 24, he said in a brief phone interview.

La Hacienda, a Niagara Falls pizza favorite for decades, closed after the March 1 death of owner Aldo Evangelista. An attempt by family members to keep it open was unsuccessful.

Satarian and his family had been regular customers for years. On Wednesday, he was busy getting the restaurant ready for relaunch.

The recipes, pizza and cooks will be the same, Shawn Satarian, George's son, posted to Facebook.

Another tradition remains, he wrote: it'll be cash only.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.