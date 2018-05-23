National Fishing and Boating Week offers plenty of activities

National Fishing and Boating Week is on the calendar for June 2-10. This national celebration puts a huge focus on fishing and boating to create a better awareness for these popular outdoor activities, encouraging people and groups to create activities and events that can help highlight our natural resources for the benefit of youngsters and oldsters alike. Here are some activities going on around Western New York:

June 2 - Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Kids Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ringneck Marsh along Oak Orchard Ridge Road. Call 585-948-5445 for more information.

June 2 – East Aurora Fish and Game Club Teach-Me-To-Fish Program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Call Dave Barus at 597-4081 for more info.

June 2 – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Take-A-Kid-Fishing Event from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. First-time attendees will receive their own rod and reel outfit to keep. Others will receive a grab bag of tackle. All youths receive a tee shirt. Fishing from 8-10 a.m. Activities and food at the Con Club. A youth must be accompanied by an adult. Call 366-1772 for more info.

June 9 – Kids fishing derby at West Canal Marina Park, Pendleton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 9 – Tifft Farm Nature Preserve Teach-Me-To-Fish Program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. Contact Joe McAdam for info at 570-3436.