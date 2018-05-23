MURRAY, Dianne W.

MURRAY - Dianne W. May 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John T. Murray; loving mother of Ann Marie Riggie, John W. (Mary Patricia) and Mary Murray. Adored grandmother of Jennifer (Glenn) Wilson, Timothy Riggie, Molly, John and Patrick Murray and Brigid and Liam Kennedy. Sister of Gloria (late John) Ragan, the late Donald Wilson, Theodore (Judy) Wilson and Teresa (Edwin) Lindsay. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, 14223, on Saturday at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope for Two, PO BOX 253, Amherst, NY 14226. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com