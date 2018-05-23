Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision by Botanical Gardens

A motorcyclist was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle at South Park Avenue and McKinley Parkway just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The motorcyclist is a 30-year-old Buffalo man. His name has not been released. No information was released on the other driver.

The Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit was at the scene, which is by the Botanical Gardens, Wednesday morning.