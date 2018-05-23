Lorraine C. Goddard, founder of oldest family-run dance studio in WNY

Jan. 13, 1920 – May 20, 2018

Her parents couldn’t afford to pay for dance classes, so Lorraine Goddard went to her girlfriend's classes and watched. She had her friend show her how to do every step. Then she came home and practiced.

“She was somebody who really wanted to do it,” said her daughter, Karla Goddard Feather. “I think tap was her favorite. She did ballet, too.”

Her mother eventually decided to have a talk with the teacher. She offered to help out in the dance classes if her daughter could take lessons.

Mrs. Goddard became a dance teacher herself, first with Buffalo’s legendary Betty Rogers, then in her own studio in the Town of Tonawanda.

She died Sunday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, of complications from a broken hip. She was 98.

Born in Buffalo, Lorraine C. Demerly was the third of four children and the first girl. She was married in 1938 to Burrel Goddard, who worked in his family’s soft drink bottling businesses, first Kist Beverages, then Hi-Grade Beverages. He died in 1988.

“She danced with my dad a lot,” her daughter said. “They would clear the dance floor. There would be a giant circle around just the two of them.”

She opened the Lorraine Goddard School of Dance in 1951.

“She had the house built and had the basement built for a studio,” her daughter said. “I woke up to tap shoes and I went to sleep to tap shoes. That was a way of life. She started with two students and when she retired, there were over 500.”

She held her dance recitals in Kleinhans Music Hall. Many of her students went on to careers in dance.

“Some opened their own studios,” Feather said, “some teach at colleges. Tons of them have worked on cruise ships.”

Mrs. Goddard turned over operations to her daughter and son-in-law about 25 years ago. They moved the studio from the basement to a plaza storefront on Eggert Road. It now is the longest running family-owned professional dance studio in Western New York, and occupies three storefronts. Granddaughters Kaitlyn Feather Duell and Kara Feather McGinley help operate it.

Mrs. Goddard continued to be involved in the studio part-time into her 80s.

“She measured kids for their costumes up until about 10 years ago,” her daughter said.

Mrs. Goddard was one of the original three inductees into the Western New York Dance Hall of Fame and had been a member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.

Survivors include a son, Burrel Jr.; another daughter, Paula Ann Peterson; a sister, Patricia Gibbons; five granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday in the Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville.