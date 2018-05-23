Letter: Schools must spend money to keep the students safe

Schools must spend money to keep the students safe

For as long as I can remember, there have been bullies or children with “problems” and issues in school.

The worst I can remember were school fights where kids were suspended for being “trouble makers.” How have our children escalated their aggression’s into brutal acts of violence.

Social media has advanced into sensationalizing these individuals, and I feel this has made matters worse.

Gun control is only a small part of the problem; if someone wants to obtain a gun to perform horrific acts, they will find a way. Why do we wait for these acts to happen and not prevent this from happening? Reporting people wearing clothing that “doesn’t fit in” or wearing a coat in 90-degree heat should send up a red flag. Are we now afraid to question people in fear of their freedom of dress and expression?

Schools around the country get the message.

They installed cameras: Why not put metal detectors in the entrances of these schools? I’m sure the victims’ families would agree.

If it is a burden to the school financially, petition your congressman, do fundraisers. Install bullet-proof windows and locked doors that open from the inside out. Add safe rooms.

Spend the money; add armed security, disable the gunman.

The cost of saving even one life is worth it.

If parents have troubled children, they need to make the school aware of this issue. Try to be proactive to prevent them from causing harm to others.

We spend a lot of money protecting the airports. This year our death rate of shootings in schools have far surpassed our American servicemen killings.

Don’t let our future adults’ lives be snuffed out by a senseless shooting. Every child has the right to feel safe and deserves an education without fear.

Judith Whitehead

East Amherst