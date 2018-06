Introspection advised in assessing priest scandal

Only The Buffalo News needs to print “Priest accused” on the front page. Was that really 30 years ago, with a person old enough for consent?

People change.

Forgiveness is a main tenet of faith. Consider the empathy toward those confessing. Imagine the courage needed to continue serving. Introspection and wisdom serve us well.

Doris Sielski

Williamsville