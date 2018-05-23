Letter: Grand Island trail project causing environmental peril

Grand Island trail project causing environmental peril

West River is a haven for migrating birds and waterfowl. Nesting areas are being decimated by shoreline destruction to construct an ill-conceived connector trail.

The Parkway was a scenic road linking Beaver Island and Buckhorn State Park but is now closed and being torn up only to be repaved. It will not reopen to cars. Parking areas allowed access to the river for many types of recreation, and those unable to leave their vehicles to view the beauty of the Niagara River.

The median and shoreline were open to all and are now closed. We are now told not to access the river by any means.

Adjacent West River Road is still a designated bike route. These roads have functioned well in their respective purposes for many years.

The New York State Office of Parks’ stated objective to provide a connection between Buffalo and Niagara Falls is admirable, but would be better realized by connecting current bike paths between the Grand Island bridges along Grand Island Boulevard.

I beg those with the power to do so to stop the environmental destruction now before it is too late.

John Williams

Grand Island