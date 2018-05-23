Letter: Giving thanks for nurses and their dedication

Giving thanks for nurses and their dedication

It was heartening to read the insert in The News regarding National Nurses Week.

For nearly five months in 2016, during a long hospital stay, a longer sentence in rehab, and then three-plus months with medical care in home three times per week, I received almost nothing but outstanding care from the nurses, licensed, practical, and registered, who came into my life.

Additionally, I was/am cared for by two nurse practitioners, one through the offices of one of my surgeons, and now the other at my primary care physician’s office.

When the very worst of the mental and emotional challenges of my illness and injury hit me, they both made me feel better.

No profession is filled with perfect practitioners, and through this 18-month process, I experienced three or four people who either failed me or were unsuited for their work, but all the many others were dedicated, kind, and caring, to match their knowledge and skills.

There is no doubt I needed surgical care, but that I not only am healthy but feel healthy and strong is due to the nurses.

Thank you for acknowledging the profession and its practitioners.

Claudia Staines

Amherst