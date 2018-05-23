Kim Pegula on NFL's protest policy: 'This is a very delicate situation'

ATLANTA — The goal, in Kim Pegula’s view, was to try to find a compromise.

The Buffalo Bills’ co-owner believes the NFL achieved as much with the new policy put in place Wednesday concerning players protesting social justice issues.

Club owners unanimously voted at the league’s spring meeting to allow players to remain in the locker room before the game if they choose to protest, but those who are on the field for the national anthem must stand or their team will face a fine.

“One of the things that we wanted was a consensus from the ownership group on a policy going forward,” Pegula told The Buffalo News. “But we know that there’s no exact right answer to this. This is a very delicate situation, a very personal situation to many people. So coming out with a policy that allows and gives the freedom and the choice to our players to sit in the locker room but still recognizes the importance that Terry and I feel, as well as the league, that standing for the anthem and showing the respect of the flag is embodied in the kind of character that we want as a league and as a team. So I think it was a great compromise to get that done.

“And I know from our situation, we will not stop doing some of the programs that we put in place last year after talking to our players. I always talk about how we have a better sense of communication. I addressed the whole team last year about the situation. We’ve had internal talks among our staff and our teams and we’ve put in place a lot of programs. And that’s not going to away."