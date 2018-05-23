Kim Pegula breaks silence on Russ Brandon departure

ATLANTA — Kim Pegula described herself as “very disheartened” over the parting of ways with Russ Brandon as president of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and its sports franchises.

Speaking with The Buffalo News at the NFL spring meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, Pegula wouldn’t address details of what led to Brandon’s May 1 resignation. The News reported that workplace and personal misconduct led to the move.

Pegula, who replaced Brandon as president, did acknowledge, per The News' reporting, that the company conducted its own investigation into Brandon’s actions. Other than a statement issued the day of Brandon's resignation, neither Kim nor Terry Pegula has publicly addressed Brandon's departure.

“I was very disheartened because, obviously, we had put him in a high position of president of both teams and PSE,” Pegula said. “So when you put that amount of confidence in somebody and you are expecting them to do a job worthy of that title, and that’s not what you're getting back, it’s always disheartening.

“And, also, every relationship we have is personal. There were many trips that we took, there were many not official business things that we would do just from a personal (standpoint), so it was very disheartening that it had to happen.”

Brandon did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. At the time of his resignation, he said he had been "contemplating transitioning out of my role for some time." He said his goal was to reach 20 years with the Bills, which happened in November.

Pegula said PSE did not have a specific policy in place forbidding fraternizing between employees.

"And, like we do every year, we’ll go back and look through our (human resources policies) and make any adjustments that we feel necessary," she said. "But we do that on a regular basis. So that may be something that we look into and put more attention to."

Asked about public perception that "everyone knew" about Brandon's misbehavior within PSE and that the company was slow to react, Pegula said, “I dealt with the situation when I found out. So whatever the public opinion was, I wasn't aware of it. It was just more internal to me when I felt that something needed to be done and so I put in that process.

“We had internal discussions. Russ chose to resign, we accepted that and it was settled and everything is back on track to getting back to work.”

Pegula said no one else was being investigated at PSE and she was not aware of any potential lawsuits.