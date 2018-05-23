KELCHLIN, Craig E.

Kelchlin - Craig E. May 20, 2018. Beloved son of Eugene J. (Sandy) Kelchlin and the late Theresa Kelchlin; brother of Eric Kelchlin; also survived by other relatives. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc. 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666) where a funeral will be held Friday at 9:15 AM, and from Annunciation Church (Elma) at 10 AM. Friends invited.