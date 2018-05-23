Jemiolo wins SWA perch contest

Joe Jemiolo, Jr. of Boston took top honors in the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY’s spring perch contest last Saturday on Lake Erie.

The tournament is based on the total weight of an angler’s best five fish. Jemiolo, fishing off Hamburg around the 40-foot depth contour with emerald shiners, managed a total weight of 7.585 pounds for his five perch. Not far behind was Dave Bieganski of Harris Corners with a 5-fish total of 6.935 pounds, fishing in 50-plus feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek, again with emerald shiners.

Rounding out the top 10 places with their scores were: Kelly Schmitt, Eden (6.505 pounds), John Gaul, West Seneca (6.230 pounds), Mark Mohr of Springville (5.910 pounds), Morris Fried of Cheektowaga (5.780 pounds), Tom Slawatycki (5.740 pounds), Anthony Quick of Boston (5.490 pounds), Don Ruppert, Angola (5.295 pounds) and Garrett Schmitt of Eden (5.105 pounds).