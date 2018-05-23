HORN, Norman J.

HORN - Norman J. Of Lancaster, NY, May 21, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Snyder); Loving father of Darryl (Gloria), Kathleen (David) Franger, Gary (Marie) and the late David (the late JoAnne); dearest grandfather of Michael (Lori), Amanda (John) Ciccarella, Kellie Franger, Tracy (Brian) Oun, Colleen Kite and Alison Hibbs; great-grandfather of 8; also predeceased by 2 brothers. Family will receive relatives and friends and the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Friday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the hospice foundation. www.wendelandloecherinc.com