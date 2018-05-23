Honest conversations about race will be topic of free workshop

A free workshop on “Honest and Effective Conversations about Race” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. at West Ferry Street.

The goal is to help participants find ways to discuss the issue with those of other races instead of avoiding the topic because it can make people uncomfortable.

The workshop is sponsored by African-American writer Nanette D. Massey, who will offer participants a chance to explore their knowledge about holding interracial conversations and finding common ground as she also gathers data for a book on how to talk with one another about racial issues.