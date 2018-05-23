High School Extra: Bednarski pitches perfect game for Lancaster

Perfect game for Bednarski

Senior Tom Bednarski pitched a perfect game for Lancaster in a 12-0 win over Jamestown in a Class AA baseball quarterfinal game.

Bednarski had 11 strike outs, including five of the first six batters he faced, while picking up his third win of the season.

“He was in total control of his pitches today,” Lancaster coach Mark Dalfonso said. “He hit his zones, hit his spots, threw hard and with command. He’s been doing a real nice job for us. He hasn’t had a perfect game, or close to that, but pitching-wise he’s done a nice job for us all year.”

Lancaster scored one run in the second then put up three in the third. The offense fed off the work of Bednarski and opened up after that.

Vinny Stutz drove in three runs with three hits while Ryan Voight drove in four runs on two hits.

In another Class AA quarterfinal, Ethan Guthrie had two hits and scored what proved to be the game-winning run for Niagara-Wheatfield in a 5-1 win over Lockport. James Filippelli was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits in six innings.

Smith gives Maryvale win

Ryan Smith drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Maryvale a 2-1 win over Starpoint in a Class A-2 baseball semifinal.

Tied 1-1 in the final inning, Simon Krywcun singled then advanced to second a wild pitch. A single from Smith that split the shortstop and third baseman scored Krywcun and gave Maryvale the walk-off win.

Paul Tripi gave up one run pitching 6 2/3 innings while Connor Desiderio picked up the win.

Aaron Chase pitched a complete-game for Starpoint, striking out five while giving up five hits.

West Seneca West wins

Connor Schmerhorn drove in three runs and had a double as West Seneca West edged Hamburg, 5-4, in the Class A-1 baseball semifinals. Schmerhorn also pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Chad Chodkowski recorded the save while going 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Franklinville advances

Brock Blecha went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Franklinville topped Pine Valley, 6-5, in a Class D baseball quarterfinal. Jake Peters pitched 5 1/3 innings with five strike outs and four walks.

Luthart scores seven goals

Brendan Luthart scored seven goals with four assists to help Medina to an 18-6 win over Gowanda in a boys lacrosse Class D semifinal mathcup.